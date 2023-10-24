Safetyville’s annual Trick or Treat is BACK with a safe and spooky Halloween celebration on Sat., Oct. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 3909 Bradshaw Rd. in Sacramento. Kids of all ages can enjoy treats, prizes, a costume parade, live DJ, and activities related to health and safety at stations hosted by community partners. Tickets are $5; children under 3 are free. For your convenience and to enhance the admission process for this popular event, tickets are only available online at safetycenter.org/safetyville-usa/events, so be sure to buy your tickets before arriving on site! Bring your email confirmation to receive entry wristbands at Will Call.

