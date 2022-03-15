Westfield Galleria at Roseville is once again partnering with Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance to host their annual pediatric cancer research fundraising event. The program, popularly known as “Brave the Shave” is held in partnership with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and will take place March 26, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. outside on the Promenade at the Galleria.



Keaton’s mission is to support children with cancer and their families with emotional, educational, and financial support while increasing awareness and funding toward a cure. Keaton works with St. Baldrick’s Foundation to fund research at local area hospitals in addition to the network of St. Baldrick’s hospitals nationwide.





stbaldricks.org/events/WestfieldGalleria2022

