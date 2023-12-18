At Saint Pete’s Bakery, they believe everything God made is good – and their sourdough baked goods are made from the good stuff! Using traditional methods, their small batch sourdough bagels, bread, and cookies are made with simple, natural ingredients. With family values at their core, they’re bringing you a little taste of Heaven.

Visit www.saintpetesbakery.com to place orders for local pickup and shipping within California. Follow them on Instagram @saintpetesbakery to catch the behind-the-scenes and all the fun!

Saint Pete’s Bakery was recently recognized in the Bakery Category of The Modesto Bee’s 2023 “Best in Modesto” as well as The Stockton Record’s 2023 “Best of San Joaquin Community Choice Awards”.



Special Offer!

25% Off Code: NOEL

Valid On Orders Placed Today, 12/18/2023

Cookie Orders To Be Shipped On Wednesday, 12/20 (Typically 1-2 Day Delivery)

For Pickup at The Market In Downtown Turlock on Saturday, 12/23.