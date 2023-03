Thursday Salsa Nights “¡Rumba Rulay!” are starting at Polanco on Thursday, March 2nd – right after the big Marc Anthony concert at the G1 Center!

Polanco will have a Salsa Dance instructor every Thursday night from 10:30pm-11pm, to get things started and to welcome people into that world.

People can watch salsa, learn salsa dancing from the pros or just have a great time!

Charging only at the door, $20.





