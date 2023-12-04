Salt & Straw releases Holiday Series, available until December 28th in scoop shops and via nationwide shipping.

● Additionally, to celebrate the holiday season, Salt & Straw is offering a free scoop when customers purchase an in-store gift card of $30 or more through Christmas Eve, as well as free local delivery for all online orders when you spend $24 or more through December 10th

● This series of five flavors is meant to capture the cheerful nostalgia and cozy traditions of the holiday season

● Toasted White Chocolate & Peppermint Almonds

○ Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache — This flavor uses Grandma Malek’s almond brittle recipe, tossed with chocolate ganache in a classic vanilla ice cream.

○ Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s holiday alter ego, Dwanta, is back this year to celebrate the holiday season, providing Teremana Reposado Tequila to spike the rich custard ice cream, combined with Amontillado sherry, nutmeg, and dark agave for a toasty finish.

○ Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough (v)



Location at Ice Blocks in Sacramento (1710 R Street, Unit 100) ; Fountains at Roseville location (1005 Galleria Blvd, Suite 110)