The vibrant R Street Corridor is thrilled to offer a variety of Halloween related events and activations to celebrate the spirit of the season! For those hungry to indulge in a scary-scrumptious treat can step into a House of Sweet Scare at the new Salt & Straw (1710 R Street) for the Ice SCREAM Series – through tonight at 11 p.m. — to enjoy flavors such as Black Cat Licorice and Lavender, Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters, Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread and more, available all month long.



Salt & Street Ice SCREAM Series

1710 R Street

saltandstraw.com

rstreetcorridor.com