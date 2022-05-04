The Salvation Army is getting ready for the Big Day of Giving on May 5 in Sacramento. To celebrate the 24-hour fundraiser, the nonprofit will hold two events that day. First is the Annual Appreciation Event at the Double Tree Hotel across from Arden Fair Mall. It’s a breakfast event starting at 8:00 a.m. where we will honor Bill Martin with the annual Spirit of Caring Award. Fox 40’s own Mae Fesai will be the emcee. The event and will feature music, inspiring stories, and giveaways.

The second event of the day will be a Community Resource Fair at our Alhambra Campus in Oak Park. The idea is that it takes a village to change a life, so we’re bringing the village under one room for an afternoon. The goal is to connect underserved neighbors with the community’s social and safety net programs. The event will be free for the public to attend. There will also be food, music and fun for the whole family!

Attendees can learn more about the events at BDOGEvents.gosalarmy.org. Donations can be made at gosalarmy.org. The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $400,000 to help those in need in Sacramento County.

