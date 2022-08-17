The Salvation Army Workforce Development Programs

Wednesday, August 17 is National nonprofit day. To celebrate, we are highlighting an important program in Sacramento that is helping adults break the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness. The Salvation Army is currently accepting students for its upcoming Construction Training Program and ongoing Culinary Training Program. Each program is free, includes housing and meals if needed, and helps students gain the certifications and training needed to secure well-paying careers. Apply or support the programs at Sacramento.

