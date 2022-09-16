The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary will be hosting their 18th Annual Helping Handbags event this October, back and better than ever! We are excited to have Kitty O’Neal from KFBK/I-Heart Radio back as our Mistress of Ceremonies! Join us on October 1, 2022, for our next shopping experience like no other and a luncheon to follow! There will be an amazing selection of over 200 bags: every size, shape, color, price, and of course bringing back our lovely designer brands! We will also have a charming “Boutique” with items priced starting at just $20 and under. Limited to 250 seats, includes luncheon and amazing Entertainment. Tickets are only $60

