MARK YOUR CALENDARS

BIG DAY OF GIVING

From midnight to 11:59 p.m. on May 4!

www.bigdaysac.org

At The Salvation Army, they meet human need wherever it exists without discrimination. With your support during Big Day of Giving on May 4, they will increase our impact in the communities we serve. In Sacramento alone, The Salvation Army has dozens of programs to support those in need in our community. They have a daycare in Oak Park that allows struggling parents to find employment or balance in their life while knowing their children are in a safe place getting a qual-ity education. They have shelters and transitional living facilities that not only get people off the streets but set them up for long term success and a sustainable living situation. They have work-force development programs that give people life skills to access steady employment. This past Christmas we provided over 25,000 toys to families in need in Sacramento alone. And of course, at The Salvation Army, food is one of our love languages. Last year in our division in Northern California and Nevada we provided over 1.2 million meals to those who otherwise would have gone hungry, and over 200,000 meals here in Sacramento alone.

What is Big Day of Giving?

Big Day of Giving is a once-annual 24-hour giving challenge to help over 700 local nonprofits raise funds to make a difference in the Sacramento region. It’s the culmination of an entire year’s worth of community-building and collaboration led by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation and made possible by donors like you and community partners, like Western Health Advantage. To learn more about Big Day of Giving, visit www.bigdayofgiving.org.

How can I help?

GIVE: You can donate to The Salvation Army by visiting www.bigdaysac.org on Thursday, May 4, and making a gift with a credit or debit card. Donations as little as $5 can provide about 20 meals to those suffering from food insecurities, so no gift is too small. If you make a donation in a loved one’s honor, the website will send that person an email to let them know.

CREATE: Rally your networks to give during Big Day of Giving with a fundraising page! Click the “Fundraise” button on The Salvation Army’s profile at www.bigdaysac.org and build a page to encourage your friends to give, too. Share the link with your friends and family, so their gifts con-tribute to your campaign!

SHARE: Let your networks know that you support our cause by sharing our posts on your social media accounts, or by creating and sharing a fundraising campaign. A good word from a donor like you is the most meaningful way for us to spread our mission.

Use your social media networks or email to share your love for your particular passion—whether it’s education, health care, animals, or the arts!—and ask others to do the same. You can find some ready-made graphics for sharing at www.bigdayofgiving.org, if you’d like to keep things simple. And don’t forget to follow The Salvation Army in Northern California and Nevada on so-cial media with the handle @salarmydeloro.