MARK YOUR CALENDARS

BIG DAY OF GIVING

From midnight to 11:59 p.m. on May 4!

www.bigdaysac.org

At The Salvation Army, we meet human need wherever it exists without discrimination. With your support during Big Day of Giving on May 4, we will increase our impact in the communities we serve. In Sacramento alone, The Salvation Army has dozens of programs to support those in need in our community. We have a daycare in Oak Park that allows struggling parents to find employment or balance in their life while knowing their children are in a safe place getting a quality education. We have shelters and transitional living facilities that not only get people off the streets but set them up for long term success and a sustainable living situation. We have workforce development programs that give people life skills to access steady employment. This past Christmas we provided over 25,000 toys to families in need in Sacramento alone. And of course, at The Salvation Army, food is one of our love languages. Last year in our division in Northern California and Nevada we provided over 1.2 million meals to those who otherwise would have gone hungry, and over 200,000 meals here in Sacramento alone.