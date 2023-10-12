The Salvation Army Angel Tree program brings Christmas to thousands of kids throughout Northern California who otherwise might not get to experience Christmas morning. Families who are in need can register their children or their families to be a part of this program now through the end of the month at our Sacramento locations listed below. It’s a great way for these families to see community support that helps makes Christmas morning as magical as it should be. Last year, The Salvation Army gave out over 25,000 toys to more than 5,000 kids and families in Sacramento alone. Parents can register their children or families to receive toys at the below locations during the provided times. For more information, please call The Salvation Army Angel Tree information line at (916) 678-4010.

In-Person Registration Only

Tuesday, October 10th to Saturday, October 14th – 9am to 3pm

Thursday ONLY, October 12th – 1pm to 7pm

The Salvation Army Alhambra Campus

2550 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, Ca 95817

Tuesday, October 17th to Saturday, October 21st – 9am to 3pm

Thursday ONLY, October 19th – 1pm to 7 pm

The Salvation Army Family Services

3213 Orange Grove Ave., North Highlands, Ca 95660

Thursday Only, October 26th – 1pm to 7pm

The Salvation Army Rancho Cordova Corps

10370 Old Placerville Rd., Suite 107, Sacramento, Ca 95827

MUST BRING the Following Documents:

Head of Household ID, Proof of Residence

Household Income

Children’s Birth Certificate or Medical Card

Age Limit: Children 12 years & under

Angel Tree Information Line: (916) 678-4010

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED, LIMITED SPOTS

Because of time & space limitations, please DO NOT bring Children to sign-ups!