Big Day of Giving
May 6th
Giving ends at 11:59 p.m.
bigdaysac.org
The Salvation Army is participating in the big day of giving, a Sacramento area fundraiser to bring money and awareness to nonprofits. The salvation army needs to raise at least $250,000 to continue meeting the increased need for food, housing, and jobs due to the pandemic. Help them meet that goal at bigdaysac.org. The nonprofit runs on donations of time and money. The salvation army uses generous gifts and generous volunteers to help do the most good in the communities in which they serve. In Sacramento county, that looks like providing a low-cost preschool, sports camps, after school programs, music and arts lessons, food, rent and utility assistance, job training, emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness, sober living, and transitional living to families trying to overcome poverty and/or domestic abuse, and the list goes on. The pandemic has increased the need and the salvation army has worked tirelessly to meet it.