The Salvation Army is launching a new campaign nationally, called Love Beyond, where the nonprofit shares stories about how it is providing love to the community through programs and services. In Sacramento, The Salvation Army operates two workforce development programs for culinary and construction training, but the assistance does not stop when a client finishes a program. The Salvation Army is there to support them through their journey towards self-sufficiency. Elisha Patterson, Salvation Army After School Program Director, shares her story of how she went from homeless to building a career thanks to the nonprofit.



The Salvation Army is also currently recruiting students for its upcoming Construction Training Program. The program has been condensed from 6 weeks to 4 weeks to help individuals secure higher paying jobs in less time and help ease the current labor shortage. The nonprofit is partnering with LiUNA! Laborer’s Training Center of Northern California to offer this course to adults at no cost. The first condensed Construction Training Program class of 2022 will begin on February 28. The program is open to anyone looking to start a new career, without first going into debt. It’s a great option for anyone struggling with employment or sustainable housing. Applications are now being accepted at Sacramento.SalvationArmy.org. Just click on the box titled Workforce Development to apply. There are only 25 spots available for this first session. The deadline to apply is February 21.

