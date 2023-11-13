The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, bringing Christmas morning to thousands of kids throughout Northern California, launches November 13th and runs through December 15th. If you want to participate in the program, simply go to any of our partnering locations at Great Clips or Cricket and select your Angel Tag. Shop for your specific child and return unwrapped gifts to that same location with your tag no later than December 15th. It’s a great way for families to see community support that helps makes Christmas morning as magical as it should be. Last year, The Salvation Army gave out over 25,000 toys to more than 5,000 kids and families in Sacramento alone. Parents can register their children or families to receive toys at the below locations during the provided times. For more information, please call The Salvation Army Angel Tree information line at (916) 678-4010.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction