The Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicked off on November 14. From now until December 13, donors can adopt the Angles, or local children in need, online at BeTheAngel.org or in person at various stores such as Great Clips, Big O Tires, and Arden Fair Mall. Donors will purchase gifts for children and return them as designated on their Angel Tree tag or per online instructions. The donated gifts are then distributed during a massive drive-thru event at Cal Expo on December 21.

In 2021, The Salvation Army provided meals to over 125,000 residents in Sacramento County and provided over 25,000 toys to children in need. This was made possible by the contributions of over 3,300 volunteers. The nonprofit needs at least that many volunteers again this year. Volunteers are needed to provide meals on Thanksgiving Day at the Center of Hope Emergency Shelter, pack food boxes, sort toys, help with the mega holiday assistance distribution at Cal Expo, collect donations at the iconic red kettles which will be placed at stores across the region leading up to Christmas, and more. You can sign up to become a volunteer at Volunteer.USAWest.org

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked #2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #SALArmyLoveBeyond.

