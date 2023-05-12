Since leaving her gig as a writer at Saturday Night Live in 2020, Sam Jay has become an increasingly prolific force in the comedy world. From her debut hour-long Netflix special 3 in the Morning, to her unique take on the late-night variety show Pause for HBO, to co-creating the sitcom Bust Down for Peacock, the Atlanta-born, Boston-raised comic has already shown audiences that she contains multitudes. And all of that was before her breakout performance in the new Netflix movie You People.

In the film, Jay plays one-half of the podcast duo Mo and Ezra opposite Hill and is constantly dispensing vital life advice as he pursues a relationship with Lauren London’s Amira and struggles to connect with her parents, played by Murphy and Nia Long. TV legends Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny round out the main cast as Ezra’s Jewish parents, who spend the whole film trying way too hard to seem woke.

she has an upcoming HBO special taping in June