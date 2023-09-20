Save Our Water is designed to help Californians adopt easy methods to promote water conservation indoors and outdoors.



California is experiencing climate shifts that bring more extreme weather, resulting in a massive swing of our driest three years on record moving into some of the wettest weeks in recent history. Despite these storms, we are still in a drought. We must come together to change the way we think about and use water. Simple actions we can take right now will help save water in a big way.





