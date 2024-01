At Scenic Route Craft Co., sisters Sarah and Amanda handcraft jewelry and home décor inspired by their time spent exploring California’s natural wonders. Their designs feature recycled copper, self-collected local stones, and native California wildflowers. They strive to find creative ways to make their processes more sustainable such as utilizing 3D printing with a biodegradeable plant-based resin.





