In the market for a new or used car? Things to consider before you buy.
Auto Supply is low, demand is high and so are prices! Dealers are struggling to keep inventory on their lots. As a result, limited inventory makes it difficult for consumers to negotiate prices. As a matter of fact, manufacturer’s suggested retail price is no longer just a suggestion, it’s a reality. What should you do if you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle?
School’s First Financial Corner
In the market for a new or used car? Things to consider before you buy.