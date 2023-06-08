The Folsom Cordova Unified School District is looking to fill over 200 positions and is hosting a Classified School Employee Hiring Fair. There are a variety of positions available such as school nurses, yard duty supervisors, HVAC technicians, parent coordinators, and many, many more. This event is taking place Monday, June 12 from 11 am- 7 pm 1965 Birkmont Drive, Rancho Cordova. Come interview on the spot for full-time and part-time positions and no RSVP is required.

If you, or someone you know, is looking for a new career opportunity, plan on visiting the hiring fair. To learn more visit fcusd.org/careers