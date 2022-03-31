CREDIT UNION SACTOWN RUN COMING UP THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD

Credit Unions from around the state will be gathering together this weekend to raise money for their local children miracle network hospitals, including UC Davis Children’s Hospital. It’s time to put on your tennis shoes and raise money for sick children in our community. The Credit Union SacTown Run is taking place at Capitol Mall Sunday Morning and John Pamer, CEO of Diablo Valley Federal Credit Union and Chair of the Credit Union SacTown Run Committee is here to give us the details.