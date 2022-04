Over the past few years, homeowners in the region have seen the value of their homes grow and grow. As a result, the equity has also increased exponentially. Today, many homeowners are now interested in tapping into that equity but aren’t sure of the best way to go about that. Today we have Lindsey Shores from SchoolsFirst FCU here to give us insights about Home Equity Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit and Cash Out Refinance.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction