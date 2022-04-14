There are millions of people in the world who are out to steal anything they can. From your heart to your identity—and it’s all in the name of ultimately stealing your money. It seems scammers get more sophisticated every day, and it’s up to us to be alert and pay attention to who’s contacting us and why.

Nathan Calhoun from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union shares good advice about how not to fall for financial scams.

