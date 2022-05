This week is Classified School Employee Appreciation Week. Joey Cuevas, Membership Development Specialist with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, is in studio with two Classified School Employees — Natalia Aguirre, District Community Engagement Specialist with San Juan Unified School District, and Veronica Allen, Bilingual Instructional Assistant at Grand Oaks Elementary School. They’re here to talk more about who “classified school employees” are and why appreciating them is so important.

