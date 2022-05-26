SchoolsFirst FCU, the largest credit union in the country focused on serving school employees, is dedicated to improving the financial lives of its Members and providing world-class Member service. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934 as Orange County Teachers Credit Union, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a cooperative financial institution to help improve each other’s lives. Today they serve more than 1.1 million school employees and their families with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU ended 2019 with more than $23 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California, and the fifth largest nationwide.

For more information or to find a SchoolsFirst branch near you visit SchoolsFirstFCU.org

