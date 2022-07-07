Anyone trying to buy a home in today’s real estate market knows that inventory is tight, rates are up, and any edge you can get comes in extra handy.



What you might not know is that there is a type of mortgage loan that might have a bad rap but is worth a second look. Lindsey Shores from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is joining us today to talk about the advantages and possible pitfalls of Adjustable Rate Mortgages. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union proudly provides World-Class Personal Service and financial security to California school employees and their families. Learn more about SchoolsFirst FCU at SchoolsFirstFCU.org.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction