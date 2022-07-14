From the recent impact of Inflation and even the COVID pandemic, many of us are placing more importance than ever on protecting our health, jobs, and financial well-being. Brittney Owens from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union stopped by Studio40 with some tips to get back to basics and improve your financial picture from budgeting to finding ways to save.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union SchoolsFirst FCU, the largest credit union in the country focused on serving school employees, is dedicated to improving the financial lives of its Members and providing world-class Member service. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934 as Orange County Teachers Credit Union, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a cooperative financial institution to help improve each other’s lives. Today they serve more than 1.1 million school employees and their families with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU ended 2019 with more than $23 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California, and the fifth largest nationwide.

