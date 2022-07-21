What do renting an apartment, getting a job offer and car insurance rates all have in common? Your credit history could impact all those (and more)! Tammura Beaver from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union joins us at Studio40 with some more information for the viewers at home on how to build credit whether you have never had any credit history or are looking to rebuild.

To watch the GreenPath webinar on “How to Build Credit,” visit GreenPath.com/starting-from-scratch-how-to-build-credit.

Learn more about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and find a branch near you at SchoolsFirstFCU.org.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction