When someone tells you they work in financial services, what’s the image that comes to

mind?



Well, the financial services industry isn’t the same today as it was 50 years ago. Alex

Nowakowski is here with us from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union to share how working in the financial services industry can be a rewarding profession. For those who don’t know, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union proudly provides World-Class Personal Service and financial security to California school employees and their families.



schoolsfirstfcu.org

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction