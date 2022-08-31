Recent studies from Finder.com show that convenience services, things like ridesharing, food deliveries and even house cleaning services are adding up to one BIG bill! Branch Manager Tammura Beaver from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union gives some food for thought when it comes to whether or not you should pay for convenience. To read more about the cost of convenience visit finder.com/cost-of-convenience.

