SchoolsFirst FCU will be celebrating their Members and School Employees from the Greater Sacramento area this Sunday at the Sac Republic FC Game. This celebration includes discounted tickets as well as a free gift at the game for all Members and School Employees who visit the SchoolsFirst FCU Booth. For more information visit:
SchoolsFirstFCU.org/SacRepublic
SchoolsFirst FCU will be celebrating their Members and School Employees from the Greater Sacramento area this Sunday at the Sac Republic FC Game. This celebration includes discounted tickets as well as a free gift at the game for all Members and School Employees who visit the SchoolsFirst FCU Booth. For more information visit: