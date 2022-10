Buy Now Pay Later options are booming, with large retailers like Target, Amazon, and Best Buy getting in on the trend. It’s becoming easier and easier to pay for goods using Buy Now Pay Later, and it’s an increasingly popular choice. Tammura Beaver, Fruitridge Branch Manager from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union shares the pros and cons of Buy Now Pay Later along with tips to safegaurd your credit and your budget.

To learn more financial wellness tips, visit the advice tab in on our website at

SchoolsFirstFCU.org