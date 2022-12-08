As the year draws to a close, branch manager Tammura Beaver reflects on 2022 and some of her favorite SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union stories from this year. This time of year brings holidays and year-end celebrations but for many, it can also bring added financial pressures and worries. Credit Unions are here to help and support you now and through your entire financial journey. There is no better time to address your financial wellness.

To learn more financial wellness tips, visit the advice tab in on our website at SchoolsFirstFCU.org