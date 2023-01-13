A recent survey showed that the number one money goal for Americans in 2023 is to build an emergency fund. To give us information about Smart Saving Strategies to prepare for the unexpected is Tammura Beaver of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union.
https://www.schoolsfirstfcu.org/
A recent survey showed that the number one money goal for Americans in 2023 is to build an emergency fund. To give us information about Smart Saving Strategies to prepare for the unexpected is Tammura Beaver of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union.