Prioritizing saving is a goal for many of us this year but putting it into practice can be challenging. With the average interest rate for credit cards sitting at just over 16%, planning ahead by saving is essential to avoid unplanned debt. Providing tips to kickstart a savings plan is Joey Cuevas from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union continuing with more smart saving strategies this month.

To learn more financial wellness tips, visit the advice tab in on our website at SchoolsFirstFCU.org