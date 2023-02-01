Nearly 60% of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck, and the vast majority of Americans carry high rates of debt in the form of student loans and credit cards. And while establishing a good relationship with money can help prevent some of those outcomes, only 30% of K through 12 schools include financial education in their curriculum1.

Financial Education Specialist Brittney Owens of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union shares how to help children build a healthy relationship with finances to help now and in the future.