The Credit Union SacTown Run is back and coming up on Sunday, April 2nd at Capitol Mall. This annual run raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network and benefits UC Davis Children’s Hospital. John Pamer, Chairman of the SacTown Run and CEO of Diablo Valley Credit Union, along with Michelle Tafoya, Program Director of the UC Davis Children’s Hospital Children’s Miracle Network share more detials about this event and how you can particpate.

To learn more about The Credit Union SacTown Run and register visit RunSactown.org