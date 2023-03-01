It’s America Saves Week! This week is all about taking control of your finances by identifying savings goals and committing to achieving them. As part of America Saves we, you are asked to make a plan to personally save and build wealth and take the America Saves Pledge. It’s a great opportunity to learn about different ways to save and make a commitment to your financial goals and build financial confidence. Folsom Branch Manger Jonathan Wesson shares about America Saves Week and why saving now matters.

For more saving tips check out the advice tab at SchoolFirstFCU.org