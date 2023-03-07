You are invited to the Heroes of Arts Education Gala on March 16th at The Sofia, home of the B Street Theatre. Join Friends of Sacramento Arts in honoring Outstanding arts leaders and educators from many of the Sacramento County school districts will be recognized and celebrated at our first annual gala. Tickets are $50 each and proceeds from the gala will help provide arts education programs in schools and ensure equitable access to a comprehensive arts education.

To purchase tickets click on the events tab at FriendsOfSacramentoArts.org