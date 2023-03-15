An estimated 189 billion dollars were spent on gift cards in 2022. Unfortunately, some gift card recipients will find their card drained of funds before they even have a chance to use it. Tammura Beaver, Fruitridge Branch Manager at SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union shares strategies to avoid the growing problem of gift card fraud.



(800) 462-8328

SchoolsFirstFCU.org

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction