SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has released guidance for trick-or-treaters and neighbors looking to hand out candy as we celebrate another Halloween in a pandemic.

Public health officials put out their recommendations for 2021 Halloween celebrations Thursday as families await the full authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11. Rachel Allen, the county's immunization program manager, told reporters during a Thursday briefing that vaccination clinics for younger children could start opening their doors the week of Nov. 8.