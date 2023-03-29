The Credit Union Sactown Run is this weekend April 2, 2023 and now is a perfect time to register for this event to help fundraise for Children’s Miracle Network. This annual event is the teamwork of multiple credit unions throughout California and Neveda who come together to make this event come to life. Credit Union for Kids in partnership with the Sacramento Running Association has raised $2.5 million since its inception in 2012.

To learn more about The Credit Union SacTown Run and register visit RunSactown.org

