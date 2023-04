The first Credit Union opened its doors in the U.S. in 1909. Since then, Credit Unions have grown to over 135 million members and 2.17 trillion dollars in assets. That is almost 115 years of credit union membership growth.

Joey Cuevas, Member Development Specialist at SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is here to talk about why more and more people choose credit unions, how credit unions have built such a strong foundation, and what makes credit unions so unique.