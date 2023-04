The car buying market has been a rocky road the last few years.. Today, used car prices are an average of $9000 more than they were in 2018.

There are also high interest rates which can make car buying much less affordable. But stuff happens and you might find yourself in a situation where you need to buy a vehicle. That’s where Madison Branch Manager, Nathan Calhoun from SchoolsFirst Financial Credit Union comes in to let you know how to navigate the car-buying process.