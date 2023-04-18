It’s financial literacy month so now is the perfect time to help children understand the importance of saving. Learning financial wellness at a young age can set a foundation for the future. Fruitridge branch manager Tammura Beaver shares about SchoolsFirst FCU’s Saving Safari program for kids and how to participate. When adult members visit a branch and open a new, Youth Membership Account for their child, they will receive a free (and adorable!) safari animal insulated lunch bag. Every youth account opened between April 17th and May 31st will also be entered to win a $500 College Saver Share Certificate.

For more information about the Saving Safari or to find a SchoolsFirst branch near you visit SchoolsFirstFCU.org

