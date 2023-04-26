A good credit score can help make you appealing to more than just credit card companies. A good credit score can boost your rental application, help land you a job offer, and even get you a great rate on your car insurance. The interest rate you get on a loan is also determined based on your credit, and in this economy, that’s what we all want to hear. Folsom Branch Manager, Jonathan Wesson from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union shares how to build credit whether you have never had any credit history or are looking to rebuild.

