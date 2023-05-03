Teacher Appreciation Week is happening this week May 1- 6th. This is a time to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible work teacher’s do. During this week teachers can visit their local SchoolsFirst FCU branch for a gift and treat. Between now and May 26th, any school employee who is a SchoolsFirst FCU Member can enter for a chance to win an exclusive culinary experience with Chef Trever Perkins. Fruitridge Branch manager Tammura Beaver will share more about how to participate.

