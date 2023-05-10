Planning for retirement in any season of life is important. With tax season over now is the perfect time of year to take a look at retirement strategies and plan now. Robert Vargas, representative with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, will share tips on how to best prepare for retirement whether viewers are just getting start or are needing to adjust their retirement planning strategies.

Tax season is over, and most of us are beyond ready to put that process behind us. But now is the perfect opportunity to review our filings to help improve our financial wellness, especially when it comes to retirement. Robert Vargas, representative with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, is joining me to talk about the connection between annual taxes and retirement planning.