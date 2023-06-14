Money missteps happen to all of us, especially during a tough economy. All too often, emotions can affect our financial decisions. Brittney Owens, representative with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, will share moves to make, to work toward lasting financial well-being.
https://www.schoolsfirstfcu.org/
